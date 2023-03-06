Home Is Where share &#8216;I Became Birds&#8217; tribute LP ft. Parannoul, awakebutstillinbed &#038; more

Home Is Where share ‘I Became Birds’ tribute LP ft. Parannoul, awakebutstillinbed & more

Home Is Where celebrated the two-year anniversary of their great debut album I Became Birds by putting out a tribute album featuring re-imaginings of every song on the album by Parannoul, awakebutstillinbed, Asian Glow, lobsterfight, Stomach Book, and Heccra. It's called we share the same insects: an i became birds tribute compilation, and there's some really cool stuff on there. Check it out:

Meanwhile, the new Home Is Where album is almost here:

