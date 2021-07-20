Homeboy Sandman & Aesop Rock team up on new song “Lice Team, Baby” (listen)

As mentioned, Homeboy Sandman is gearing up to release an EP entirely produced by fellow underground rap lifer Aesop Rock, Anjelitu, on August 6 via Mello Music Group. One of the songs also features Aesop Rock rapping, "Lice Team, Baby," and that song is out now. The title references Sandman and Aesop's 2015 collaborative EP Lice, and their chemistry on this song feels as natural as it ever has. Listen to the new track (and two others from the EP) below.

In related news, Aesop Rock's classic 1999 EP Appleseed, which was originally just released on CD-R, recently got its first-ever vinyl release. You can pick it up on limited edition clear with black marble smoke vinyl in our store.