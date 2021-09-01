Homesafe releasing new album ‘Nervous Reaction’ this week (watch the “With You” video)

Chicago punks Homesafe will be self-releasing a new album, Nervous Reaction, this Friday (9/3), and we're premiering lead single "With You" ahead of the album's release. The band's earlier material channelled high-strung pop punk, but this new song takes their sound in a few new directions, embracing grungy alt-rock riffs, power pop hooks, and sunshiney Britpop harmonies. It comes with a video that features the band rocking out in their van, with trippy visual effects and some lo-fi green screen. Here's what the band tells us about it:

"With You" was a really fun song to write. I had the main line in my head for quite a while before I put it to any music, which is pretty odd for me (99% of the time it’s music first)- “With you, anywhere, I feel fine.” I really tried not to over-think this one and I would hope that’s heard when listening. The video for it is my favorite we’ve ever put out. It’s the most out-there-insane trip of a video- unlike anything we’ve done before. And all we did was fuck around like idiots in my van in the drive-way.

Watch below.

Homesafe also have an upcoming tour with Jail Socks (who also have a new album due this Friday) and Arm's Length (who put out a new EP earlier this year). That includes a NYC show on November 14 at Gold Sounds (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.