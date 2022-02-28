Homeschool preps EP (stream a new song & a Katy Perry cover), playing NYC this week

Homeschool, the solo project of the now-defunct Active Bird Community's Tom D'Agustino, will release his new EP Homeschool: Book II on April 8 via KRO/The Orchard, and we're premiering its first two singles: "Sleeping on the Ground" and a cover of Katy Perry's ""The One That Got Away" (ft. Annie Blackman). "Sleeping on the Ground" is a swaying, folky indie rock song that'll take you right back to the mid 2000s, and Tom and Annie turn Katy Perry's synthpop original of "The One Got Away: into a tender indie folk song with gorgeous harmonies. Tom says:

"Sleeping On The Ground" captures specific memories of being in a touring band and the nostalgia of a life of travel, mild debauchery and crashing at strangers' houses. The mood is one that aches for the simplicity and immediacy of that transient life, then shifts to a reflection on how those moments are truly measured and held. Is the love we feel for a person or a place measured by time or commitment, or is it measured by the weight and depth of shared moments, however brief? "The One That Got Away" was a cover idea that came from a desire to find something ultra-poppy, pull the skeleton out and dress it in something completely different. Annie Blackman recommended we go with this track and the sense of longing and despair that Katy Perry is revealing seems a bit masked by the original upbeat production. We wanted to calm the song down and introduce sonic elements and vocal production that intimate a closeness and vulnerability, all accompanied by an enveloping feeling of 'moving on' served up by Quinn McGovern's masterful arrangement.

Listen to both new songs below. The new EP was produced by David Greenbaum (Beck, Cage the Elephant) and Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Sharon Van Etten). Pre-save here and stay tuned for more.

Homeschool and Annie Blackman play a NYC show together this Friday (3/4) at Mercury Lounge, and Darryl Rahn is on that bill too. Tickets are on sale.

Tracklist

01. The Strangest Thing

02. Wino

03. Sleeping On The Ground

04. Cobra Club

05. I Don't Wanna Reminisce

06. The One That Got Away ft. Annie Blackman