Homesick 2023 lineup (Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Lilys, Sheer Mag, Sunami, more)

Berkeley, CA's Homesick Festival has announced its 2023 edition, happening on January 20 and 21 at The UC Theatre. Created by Ceremony's Anthony Anzaldo, the fest is in its fifth year, and is headlined by Snail Mail and Deafheaven. Ceremony aren't playing themselves this year, but three of the hardcore scene's most exciting bands are on the bill: Spy and Sunami, who play straight up hardcore, and Fiddlehead, who like Ceremony transcend the genre. The lineup also features Lilys, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, Margaritas Podridas, Nuovo Testamento, Tempers, Shutups, and Supercrush, with more to be announced. See it in full below.

"From its inception, our annual Californian gathering was never meant to be exclusively about Ceremony, but rather to draw attention to the diverse world of artists we respect and love," Ceremony write. "And so, with that in mind, we’ll be taking this year off, and instead giving the stage over entirely to 13 of our dearest, most talented friends…our favorite lineup yet."

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 17 at 12 PM local time.

Ceremony's tour hit NYC earlier this month for a show with Gel, SRSQ, and Chronophage at The Meadows.