Honey Harper is a line-dancing Terminator for good in “Boots Mine Gold” video

Honey Harper's second album is out this Friday via ATO, and here's one last taste to whet your whistle before the whole thing drops. “Boots Mine Gold” has a late-'70s / early-'80s feel to it, gleaming, electric and lush, which is a sweet spot for William Fussell's deep croon. The video, directed by Luke Orlando, is a lot of fun, riffing on movies like Urban Cowboy by way of The Terminator. Most of it was shot at Brooklyn club Baby's All Right.

“In 2022, a cowboy from the future appears in an alleyway in Manhattan with one mission in mind... teach a rave how to line dance,” Fussell says. “Club lights, lasers, horses and candles. Driving 100mph with the top down while the wind blows through your hair and your tears fall to the road. Dancing through the heartbreak and moving on. With influences ranging from The Bee Gees to Flo & Eddie to Michael McDonald, this track was written late at night with the studio windows wide open. Written primarily with Alex Fischel of Spoon and longtime collaborator Mick Mayer, it was originally intended to be a Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes style track but what came out was a twangy disco song. As if 'Urban Cowboy' and 'Saturday Night Fever' were the same movie in some alternate reality.”

Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky was made with bassist Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck.

Honey Harper is currently on tour with Amanda Shires, and play Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on Wednesday (10/26). All dates are listed below.

Honey Harper - 2022 Tour Dates

all dates supporting Amanda Shires

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

11/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

11/4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

11/5 – Evanston, IL @ The Space

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater

11/9 – Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato