Honey Harper prep new LP, touring w/ Amanda Shires (listen to “Broken Token”)

Honey Harper are back with their second album, Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky, which will be out October 28 via ATO Records. You can check out the video for first single "Broken Token" now.

This marks a progression in Honey Harper's spectral country sound. Cofounder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti played a bigger role in songwriting alongside frontman William Fussell, and it was made with their band The Infinite Sky that includes bassist Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. The album was mixed by Joel Ford (Ford & Lopatin).

“Baudrillard talks about how the world we live in is so far removed from the original source, it’s impossible to distinguish between what’s authentic and inauthentic,” says Fussell. “But with country music, every former generation questions the authenticity of the new guard: in the ’60s all the players from the ’50s said, ‘That’s not real country music,’ and that way of thinking has kept repeating itself to this day. With this record we wanted to question and play with the idea of authenticity, to push against the limits of country and hopefully create something that’s never been done before.”

The first single from the album is "Broken Token," which Fussell says is their "take on a new kind of southern rock anthem, whether you were home in 1973 or 2073, we wanted to take you all the way there," adding, "We wrote and recorded the song in just 30 minutes taking cues from the Allman Brothers Band’s bluesy breed of Southern Rock & The Grateful Dead’s pastoral lyrics, unfolding in soulful harmonies and free-flowing rhythms.” Watch the video for it below.

Honey Harper will be on tour with Amanda Shires starting September 6 in Asheville, NC and wrapping up November 20 in Omaha, NE. All dates are listed below.

Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky Tracklist:

1) Reflections

2) Ain’t No Cowboys In Georgia

3) Broken Token

4) One Thing

5) Tired Of Feeling Good

6) The World Moves

7) Boots Mine Gold

8) Hard To Make A Living

9) Lake Song

10) Crystal Heart

11) Heaven Knows (I Won’t Be There)

12) Big Sky

Honey Harper - 2022 Tour Dates supporting Amanda Shires:

9/6 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

9/7 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

9/9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/10 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

9/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

9/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

9/17 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest - The 5 Spot

9/19 – Homer, NY @ Center for The Arts

9/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

9/23 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

9/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

10/6 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

10/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room

10/9 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

11/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

11/4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

11/5 – Evanston, IL @ The Space

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater

11/9 – Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato