Honey Harper’s William Fussell tells us about the inspirations behind new album ‘The Infinite Sky’

Honey Harper's debut album, Starmaker, had one boot in classic country and the other classic dreampop, sorta like if Glen Campbell's band included Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie. But on new album Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky, William Fussell sheds much of the ethereal shimmer for a purer country and more personal songs, backed by a band that includes cofounder and partner Alana Pagnutti, John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, and more. There are a still spectral, trippy moments and some fun songs too, like the Bee Gees-inspired "Boots Mine Gold." Read our review here and listen to the album below.

We asked Will to tell us more about what makes The Infinite Sky tick, and he gave us a list of influences that includes icons (George Jones, Terry Allen, Bruce Springsteen), genius outliers (Jim Sullivan), and more. Check out his list with commentary below.

Honey Harper are on tour with Amanda Shires as we speak (they just played Brooklyn) and have UK dates lined up for 2023. Check out the full itinerary below.

HONEY HARPER - INSPIRATIONS BEHIND 'THE INFINITE SKY'

Bruce Springsteen

Becoming the E-Street Band is never something you should try to do…but you can dream about it, think about it, drink about it?

Terry Allen

We’re not Texans but singing Amarillo Highway in an SUV driving to a Starbucks in midtown Toronto is the closest we’ll ever come.

Southland Tales

If you think you’ve seen the best movie of your life but haven’t seen Southland Tales, you’re wrong, you haven’t seen the best movie of you life…a movie by the director of Donnie Darko featuring, The Rock, Sean William Scott, Wallace Shawn, Amy Poehler, & many more…its a fever dream of 2000’s fortune telling and it will blow your mind.

Golden Retrievers

This is our Golden Retriever of a record… ( and this is our Golden Retriever, Dallas)…

honey harper golden retriever loading...

Running / HIIT Work Outs

Listening to Country Radio, doing leg ups on foot stools holding a gallon of water in each hand in the summer/autumn of 2020 definitely influenced the record…felt so fit recording it! This is a favourite to work out to...

Gregg Allman

Listening to his version of Jackson Brown’s “These Days” driving around Lake Country in Northern Ontario deeply influenced our record...

Jim Sullivan

This looks more like the future to me than The Infinite Sky but “Jerome” is one of the best songs I’ve ever heard.

George Jones

Keep on trying to impersonate my favourite country singers when I'm practicing at home, but it’s straight up impossible to imitate Mr. Jones!

Randy Travis

Potentially my favourite country singer!

--

HONEY HARPER - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Tour Dates supporting Amanda Shires:

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

11/3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

11/4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

11/5 – Evanston, IL @ The Space

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

11/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater

11/9 – Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato

2023 European Tour:

3/2 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg, Club Nine

3/3 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

3/4 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Witlof Bar

3/6 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up!

3/9 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

3/12 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

3/13 – London, UK @ Moth Club

3/14 – Bristol, UK @ Crofters

3/15 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and The Hound

3/16 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

3/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes

3/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast