Hoodoo Gurus announce first album in 12 years, share “Carry On”
Aussie alt-rock greats Hoodoo Gurus have announced Chariot of the Gods, the band's first new album in 12 years, which will be out March 11 via Big Time. "The last two years have been frustrating and nerve-racking for everyone, but for the Hoodoo Gurus, this dark cloud has had a silver lining," says frontman Dave Faulkner. "Forced to rely on ourselves instead of the outside world for validation, there has been a creative rebirth within the band that has resulted in a new album. Most important of all, the musical bonds between the four of us have never been stronger. When the discussions are all about which songs we’re sad about having to leave off the record, that's a damn good sign. I'm tellin’ ya, folks, we’ve got a real spring in our step right now.”
The first single from Chariot of the Gods is "Carry On," and with it's twangy hook and rousing chorus it sounds like classic Gurus. You can watch the video and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Hoodoo Gurus were set to tour North America this spring but those dates were canceled. Hopefully they will announce new dates soom.
Tracklist:
Early Opener
World Of Pain
Get Out Of Dodge
Answered Prayers
Was I Supposed To Care?
Hang With The Girls
My Imaginary Friend
Equinox
Chariot Of The Gods
Carry On
I Come From The Future
Don't Try To Save My Soul
Settle Down
Got To Get You Out Of My Life