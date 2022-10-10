Hoodoo Gurus announce rescheduled 2023 US tour dates

Hoodoo Gurus have rescheduled their US tour again, which will now happen in spring 2023. Originally announced in 2019, this is the third time they've rescheduled the tour and it will be the Aussie alt-rock greats' first trip here in over a decade. Shows now kick off April 23 in St. Petersburg, FL and wrap up in Los Angeles on May 23. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens May 5 at Webster Hall and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Earlier this year Hoodoo Gurus released Chariot of the Gods, their first album in 12 years, and you can listen to that, and watch a couple of their classic videos, below.

HOODOO GURUS - 2023 TOUR DATES

SAT 29 OCTOBER - Pier Bandroom Frankston, VIC, Australia

MON 31 OCTOBER - The Croxton Bandroom Thornbury, VIC, Australia

WED 1 MARCH - Paraoa Brewing Auckland, New Zealand

THU 2 MARCH - The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand

SAT 4 MARCH - Selwyn Sounds Christchurch, New Zealand

SUN 5 MARCH - Brewtown Wellington, New Zealand

SAT 25 MARCH - Kings Park Perth, WA, Australia

SAT 29 APRIL - Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA, US

MON 1 MAY - Music Farm Charleston, SC, US

WED 3 MAY - The Norva Norfolk, VA, US

THU 4 MAY - Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA, US

FRI 5 MAY - Webster Hall New York (NYC), NY, US

SAT 6 MAY - Royale Boston Boston, MA, US

MON 8 MAY - The Hamilton LiveW ashington, DC, US

WED 10 MAY - The Basement East Nashville, TN, US

TUE 16 MAY - Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, US

WED 17 MAY - The State Room Salt Lake City, UT, US

SAT 20 MAY - Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, US

SUN 21 MAY - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA, US

MON 22 MAY - Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA, US

TUE 23 MAY - The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA, US