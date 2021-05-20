Hoodoo Gurus prep first album in 10 years, share “World of Pain”

Australian alt-rock greats Hoodoo Gurus are working on their first album in 10 years. While details on that are still forthcoming, they've just released new single "World of Pain," a horn-fueled, garage-psych stomper in the Gurus tradition.

Says frontman Dave Faulkner, "'World Of Pain' details the misadventures of a night on the town, beginning with a drunken altercation with another punter (“Your fist smashes my face/Chairs fly all over the place/What a sorry sight”) and concludes with our hapless narrator waking up in bed fully dressed, in the throes of a hangover, all the while trying to remember where he last saw his cellphone. That’s a world of pain indeed. Mind you, this is a fictional story, you understand.”

You can watch the video for "World of Pain" below.

Hoodoo Gurus will be on tour in North America this fall (rescheduled from last year), their first shows here in a decade, including dates at L.A.'s The Roxy on September 14 and NYC's Webster Hall on October 1. They've also got Australian dates after their North American tour, including December shows with Dandy Warhols. All dates are listed below.

HOODOO GURUS - 2021 TOUR DATES

MON 13 SEPTEMBER - Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA, US

TUE 14 SEPTEMBER - The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA, US

WED 15 SEPTEMBER - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA, US

THU 16 SEPTEMBER - Aladdin Theater Portland, OR, US

SAT 18 SEPTEMBER - Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA, US

MON 20 SEPTEMBER - Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN, US

TUE 21 SEPTEMBER - Shank Hall Milwaukee, WI, US

WED 22 SEPTEMBER - City Winery Chicago, IL, US

FRI 24 SEPTEMBER - Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA, US

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER - The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC, US

SUN 26 SEPTEMBER - Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC, US

TUE 28 SEPTEMBER - The Hamilton Live Washington, DC, US

FRI 1 OCTOBER - Webster Hall New York (NYC), NY, US

SAT 2 OCTOBER - Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA, US

SUN 3 OCTOBER - The NorVa Norfolk, VA, US

TUE 5 OCTOBER - The National Richmond, VA, US

WED 6 OCTOBER - Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC, US

THU 7 OCTOBER - River City Railyard Jacksonville, FL, US

SUN 17 OCTOBER - Mornington RacecourseMornington, VIC, Australia

SAT 23 OCTOBER - Roche EstatePokolbin, NSW, Australia

SUN 24 OCTOBER - Mount Penang ParklandsKariong, NSW, Australia

SAT 30 OCTOBER - Berry ShowgroundsBerry, NSW, Australia

SAT 6 NOVEMBER - Westport ParkPort Macquarie, NSW, Australia

SAT 13 NOVEMBER - Bendigo Jockey ClubAscot, VIC, Australia

WED 1 DECEMBER - Riverstage BrisbaneBrisbane, QLD, Australia w/ Dandy Warhols

FRI 3 DECEMBER - Sidney Myer Music BowlMelbourne, VIC, Australia w/ Dandy Warhols

SAT 4 DECEMBER - Hordern PavilionSydney, NSW, Australia w/ Dandy Warhols

THU 9 DECEMBER - A.E.C. TheatreAdelaide, SA, Australia w/ Dandy Warhols

SAT 11 DECEMBER - Belvoir AmphitheatreUpper Swan, WA, Australia w/ Dandy Warhols