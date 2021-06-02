Hoodoo Gurus reschedule U.S. tour to 2022

Aussie rock greats Hoodoo Gurus have had to reschedule their U.S. tour -- their first in over a decade -- again due to COVID-related issues. Specifically, the band note, "the Australian Government has ruled out international travel for all Australians for the remainder of 2021 so we are grounded for the time being." They add, "The past eighteen months have been a clusterf@#% for everyone and we freely acknowledge that our upset touring plans are small beer compared to the tragic consequences suffered by humanity in general. We can only look forward to the day when we can all get together and celebrate life, love and music and finally put this dreadful nightmare behind us. Thankfully, that day appears to be within our grasp now."

North American dates will now happen in spring 2022, beginning with two nights at Seattle's Tractor Tavern on April 19 & 20, then hitting Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Roxy on 4/24), Solana Beach, Milwaukee, Nashville, NYC (Webster Hall on 5/1), Boston, Philly, Norfolk, Asheville, Carboro, Charleston, and Atlanta. Tickets for previously announced shows are valid for the new dates and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Hopefully by the time their tour starts, they'll have a new album. Check out new single "World of Pain," along with a list of all upcoming tour dates, below.

Hoodoo Gurus - 2021/2022 Tour Dates



AUSTRALIA

Oct. 17, 2021: Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

Oct. 23, 2021: Roche Estate, Pokobin, NSW

Oct. 24, 2021: Mount Penang Parklands, Kariong, NSW

Oct. 30, 2021: Berry Showgrounds, Berry, NSW

Nov. 6, 2021: Westport Park, Port Macquarie, NSW

Nov. 13, 2021: Bendingo Jockey Club, Ascot, VIC

Dec. 1, 2021: Riverstage Brisbane, Brisbane, QLD

Dec. 3, 2021: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Dec. 4, 2021: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Dec. 5, 2021: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Dec. 9, 2021: A.E.C. Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Dec. 11, 2021: Belvoir Amphitheatre, Upper Swan, WA

UNITED STATES

April 19, 2022: Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA

April 20, 2022: Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA

April 21, 2022: Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

April 23, 2022: Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

April 24, 2022: The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

April 25, 2022: Belly Up Tavern, Solana Beach, CA

April 28, 2022: Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

April 29, 2022: Mercy Lounge, Nashville, TN

May 1, 2022: Webster Hall, New York, NY

May 2, 2022: Royale, Boston, MA

May 3, 2022: Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

May 4, 2022: The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

May 8, 2022: The Grey Eagle, Asheville, NC

May 9, 2022: Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

May 11, 2022: Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC

May 12, 2022: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, GA