Hoodoo Gurus slam Trump on new single, reschedule North American tour

Aussie rock vets Hoodoo Gurus are back with new single "Hung Out to Dry," a protest anthem in the band's signature surfy style that takes aim at Donald Trump. "He’s offended us for years and now we’re giving some back," they say. "If he’s looking for songs to play at his rallies he’s welcome to this one!" The video for the new single has the band in Trump and Pence masks, paying homage to the "Subterranean Homesick Blues" scene from Bob Dylan doc Don't Look Back. You can watch that below.

Hoodoo Gurus were supposed to head out on their first North American tour in 10 years this fall, but those dates have been rescheduled for 2021. New dates kick off September 13 in Solana Beach, CA and wrap up October 7 in Jacksonville, FL. The NYC show happens October 1 at Webster Hall with old pals The Fleshtones opening.

All dates are listed below.

--

Hoodoo Gurus - 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 13, 2021: Belly Up Tavern, Solana Beach, CA

Sept. 14, 2021: The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 15, 2021: Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

Sept. 16, 2021: Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

Sept. 18, 2021: Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA

Sept. 20, 2021: Mercy Lounge, Nashville, TN

Sept. 21, 2021: Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

Sept. 22, 2021: City Winery, Chicago, IL

Sept. 24, 2021: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta, GA

Sept. 26, 2021: Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Sept. 28, 2021: The Hamilton Live, Washington, D.C.

Sept. 30, 2021: Royale, Boston, MA

Oct. 1, 2021: Webster Hall, New York, NY

Oct. 2, 2021: Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 3, 2021: The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

Oct. 7, 2021: River City Railyard, Jacksonville, FL