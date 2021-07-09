Hootiefest: The Big Splash puts all your mid-’90s MTV faves on one beach

Smaller scale, artist-driven boutique vacation festivals have become popular in the last few years, with events like Wilco's Sky Blue Sky mixing a few like minded artists and a cushy beach resort. Hootie & The Blowfish are jumping into the game and they are definitely aiming for a very specific target audience with Hootiefest: The Big Splash, which happens January 26-29, 2022 at the Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

In addition to three nights of Hootie, they've put together a lineup of support acts that's like an MTV Beach House 1995 reunion, with Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin. "What about Spin Doctors," you ask? Yes, Spin Doctors are playing too. Marcy Playground and Fastball apparently had other plans.

In addition to the music, Hootiefest offers also sorts of other activities and experiences, including Hootie's favorite pastime, golf.

Tickets and travel packages for Hootiefest go on sale July 15.