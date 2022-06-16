Hop Along add NYC show with Ratboys to summer tour

Hop Along are going on a summer tour in July, and they've added a new NYC date to it. They'll play Brooklyn Made on July 19, with Ratboys opening. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM.

Brooklyn Made is a considerably more intimate venue than Hop Along have played in NYC in a while, and it's definitely more intimate than their show two nights later, at SummerStage in Central Park on 7/21. That one is supporting Lucy Dacus, which is a fantastic bill all around.

Hop Along have two other NYC-area shows coming up as well, at NJ's Asbury Lanes on 7/22, and Rockville Centre's R.J. Daniels on 7/23. Both are with Ratboys, and the R.J. Daniels show is also a "Shine a Light" benefit show.

See all of Hop Along's upcoming dates below.

HOP ALONG: 2022 TOUR

Jul 17 Sun Black Cat Washington, DC, United States

Jul 19 Tue Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY, United States

Jul 21 Thu SummerStage in Central Park New York, NY, United States

Jul 22 Fri Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ, United States

Jul 23 Sat R.J. Daniels Rockville Centre, NY, United States

Jul 25 Mon The Broadberry Richmond, VA, United States

Jul 26 Tue Phantom Power Millersville, PA, United States

Jul 27 Wed Lark Hall Albany, NY, United States

Jul 29 Fri Space Ballroom Hamden, CT, United States

Jul 30 Sat The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States

Jul 31 Sun The Sinclair Cambridge, MA, United States

Aug 5 Fri Fillmore Campus Philadelphia, PA, United States

Aug 7 Sun Fillmore Campus Philadelphia, PA, United States