Hop Along announce fall US tour

Hop Along have announced a fall US tour, surrounding their appearances at Pitchfork Festival and Philly Music Fest. It runs through September into October, including stops in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Woodstock, Burlington, Atlantic City, Baltimore, and Brooklyn; see all dates below.

The NYC date is at Brooklyn Steel on October 9 (tickets), and the Atlantic City date is at Anchor Rock Club on September 22 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 9.

"It’s now been 2 years since our last tour (and 3 since Hop Along performed in New York—)," frontperson Frances Quinlan writes. "To be honest, the following didn’t really dawn on me until a full year into quarantine, though perhaps it’s obvious—-I didn’t fully appreciate the vast collaborative experience that a show is. With Hop Along, I always thought of that word in reference to myself, Tyler, Joe and Mark. While this is certainly true, and of great importance to me, so many of the performances I remember best are due to the audiences, the people who've generously given us their presence and attention (part of me even wonders if a lot of those memories I'm thinking of now are of Tuesdays. I really couldn't believe anyone wanted to attend a show on a Tuesday night, let alone ours)...But I digress... You have brought us so much joy. I hope we get to do this for as many of you as we can on this fall tour. Thank you, greetings from Philly."

Frances recently shared a solo performance of a Hop Along song, one of the tracks off their solo debut, 2020's Likewise, and The Marked Men's "Fix My Brain."

Available on vinyl in our store are Hop Along's last two albums, 2018's Bark Your Head Off, Dog, and 2015's Painted Shut.

HOP ALONG: 2021 TOUR

Sep 7 Tue Thunderbird Cafe @ 7:00pm Pittsburgh, PA, United States

Sep 8 Wed Skullys Music Diner @ 7:00pm Columbus, OH, United States

Sep 10 Fri Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 @ 7:00pm Chicago, IL, United States

Sep 12 Sun Pyramid Scheme @ 7:00pm Grand Rapids, MI, United States

Sep 14 Tue El Club @ 7:00pm Detroit, MI, United States

Sep 15 Wed Mahalls @ 7:00pm Cleveland, OH, United States

Sep 16 Thu MOHAWK PLACE @ 7:00pm Buffalo, NY, United States

Sep 19 Sun Colony @ 7:00pm Woodstock, NY, United States

Sep 21 Tue Shelburne Museum @ 7:00pm Shelburne, VT, United States

Sep 22 Wed Anchor Rock Club @ 7:00pm Atlantic City, NJ, United States

Sep 23 Thu Ottobar @ 8:00pm Baltimore, MD, United States

Oct 7 Thu Philly Music Fest @ 8:00pm Philadelphia, PA, United States

Oct 9 Sat Brooklyn Steel @ 8:00pm Brooklyn, NY, United States