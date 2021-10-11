Hop Along played Brooklyn Steel with Tomberlin (pics, video, setlist)

Hop Along wrapped up their first tour in two years on Saturday night (10/9) at Brooklyn Steel, which was their first NYC show since 2018. While they don't have a new album to promote at the moment, they played a mix of favorites from 2018's Bark Your Head Off, Dog, 2015's Painted Shut, and 2012's Get Disowned, including "Kids on the Boardwalk," "Waitress," "Horseshow Crabs," "I Saw My Twin," "How Simple," and more, to an enthusiastic crowd.

Frances Quinlan introduced the encore by saying "I hope you guys like disco," before launching a fun rendition of Philly disco classic "Don't Leave Me This Way," followed by "The Knock" and "Tibetan Pop Stars." See pictures from the whole show, including opener Tomberlin, by P Squared, along with video of "Don't Leave Me This Way" and Hop Along's setlist, below.

Get Painted Shut and Bark Your Head Off, Dog on vinyl in the BV store.

SETLIST: HOP ALONG @ BROOKLYN STEEL, 10/8/2021

Kids on the Boardwalk

Waitress

The Fox in Motion

Somewhere a Judge

Horseshoe Crabs

Prior Things

I Saw My Twin

How Simple

Well-Dressed

Encore:

Don't Leave Me This Way

The Knock

Tibetan Pop Stars