Hop Along, Queen Ansleis LP finally streaming, bonus EP on Bandcamp, Frances doing livestream

Before Hop Along became one of the best indie rock bands of the 2010s and before singer Frances Quinlan launched her solo career under her own name, Frances used the moniker Hop Along, Queen Ansleis and released her first album freshman year way back in 2006. The album has gotten more attention ever since Hop Along took off, and in the past, Hop Along have repressed it on vinyl and sold it on Bandcamp to benefit the ACLU.

Now, the album is officially on all streaming services for the first time, and in conjunction with the release, Francess has put up an EP called more songs from 2005 -- featuring three previously unreleased Hop Along, Queen Ansleis songs -- as a Bandcamp exclusive, timed with today's (9/4) Bandcamp fundraiser. Proceeds from Bandcamp sales of both the EP and the album will benefit D.O.P.E. (Doing Our Part Eclectically), "a Philadelphia based non-profit organization founded in 2014 with a mission to strengthen local communities through social, economic, education/health services, leadership development and advocacy." You can purchase them both at Bandcamp and stream them both below.

In honor of the upcoming 15th anniversary of freshman year, Frances will do a livestreamed performance on Saturday (9/5) at 6 PM ET on Instagram Live.

Frances says:

I must have been pretty hard to be around that summer. To be fair, I’ve had moments where I’ve broken down during every single record I or my band has made. Back then I somehow took myself even more seriously. I would come up from the basement frantic, in tears. I was 19 and trying to make the album that would transform my life, make me famous. I just barely finished it in time and then rushed to Long Island, where my friend Phil Douglas (of the band Iron Chic - I’d met him through playing shows in the basement which was also his bedroom—the place was called The Hobo House) mixed and mastered it in less than 2 days. Then I had to make the sleeves so I could give out/sell some copies in my parents’ backyard for the release show. For this I had the brilliant idea of making the first 20 or 50 (I can’t remember how many) copies have their sleeves be actual ORIGINAL etchings—-that’s actually what the cover art is taken from, the first etching I ever made. I think I was able to make 5 of those. My mom has one, I’m not sure where the others are…Maybe it was less than 5.

Streams and more songs from 2005 artwork below...

more songs from 2005 tracklist

1. The Diver Song

2. Marigold & Mr. O

3. King Crab

