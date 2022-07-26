Hop Along & Ratboys played “Shine a Light” benefit on Long Island (pics)
A couple of days after supporting Lucy Dacus in Central Park, Hop Along's summer tour brought them to Long Island on Saturday night (7/23) for a benefit for the Tommy Brull Foundation, part of their Shine A Light Music Series. Ratboys opened, and you can see pictures from the whole show by Kurt Christensen below.
The next Shine a Light show is with Courtney Barnett, happening at Garden City's Adelphi University Performing Arts Center on Wednesday (7/27). Bloomsday open, and tickets are still available.