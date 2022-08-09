Hop Along reschedule Brooklyn show

Hop Along have rescheduled their intimate NYC show at Brooklyn Made, originally set for July, to December 13 at the same venue. Tickets are on sale now, and all tickets to the original show will be honored. Refunds are also available at point of purchase to those unable to attend.

The NYC date is Hop Along's only upcoming show at the moment. They just wrapped up a summer tour that included shows with Ratboys and a big NYC show supporting Lucy Dacus in Central Park. See pictures from that below.

