Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan comes out as nonbinary

Hop Along vocalist and guitarist Frances Quinlan has come out as nonbinary in a new essay on Twitter. "Identifying as nonbinary has helped me to finally be at home in this body," Frances writes. "The pronouns they/them feel most right to me."

"I am privileged and grateful to have had the time, space, and generous insight offered by both advocates and friends, as I’ve learned about the expansive identity that is being nonbinary," they continue. "I feel more at home with myself in a way I did not realized was possible."

Read Frances' statement in full below.

Frances released a solo album, Likewise, last year; stream it below.