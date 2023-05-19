Hopscotch 2023 lineup: Pavement, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, SDRE, Dinosaur Jr, more
Raleigh, NC's Hopscotch Music Festival will hold its 2023 edition from September 7-9. The lineup is their biggest since 2019, and includes headliners Pavement, Denzel Curry, and Japanese Breakfast, plus Alvvays, Digable Planets, King Krule, American Football, Sunny Day Real Estate, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, Mild High Club, Cut Worms, Quasi, Sam Evian, Sunny War and more on their two outdoor stages.
There are also tons of club shows, including Kool Keith, Model/Actriz, Prince Paul, Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, Cro-Mags, Horse Jumper of Love, Kate Davis, Lola Kirke, Rasali, Rose City Band, Tonstartssbandht, Whitmer Thomas, Sarah Squirm, and more.
Three-day GA and VIP passes are on sale now. Check out the full 2023 Hopscotch Lineup below.
American Football announced some other new shows today as well:
HOPSCOTCH 2023 LINEUP
Abyssal Frost
Alvvays
American Football
Anjimile
Bio Ritmo
Bleary Eyed
Bloomsday
Bravo Pueblo
Cable Ties
Chessa Rich
Corook
Corpse Dust
Cosmic Collective
Coughing Dove
Cro-Mags
Cut Worms
Dazy
Dear Blanca
Denzel Curry
Devon Roberts
Digable Planets
Dinosaur Jr.
Dipstick
Dirty Flowers
Don Telling's Island Mysteries
Doomsday Profit
Dougie Poole
Eli Smart
Faux Real
Florry
Fust
Hema Gaia
Horse Jumper of Love
Hot Rats
Irreversible Entanglements
Japanese Breakfast
Jeff Parker ETA IVtet
John Andrews & The Yawns
John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff
Kaleta & Super Yamba Band
Kassie Krut (DJ Set)
Kate Davis
KHX05
King Krule
Kool Keith
Kristopher Hilbert + Nora Rogers
Kym Register + Meltdown Rodeo
Larry & Joe
Lofidels
Lola Kirke
Long Relief
Maddie Wiener
Margo Price
Max Gowan
Mild High Club
Model/Actriz
Mo'ynoq
Numbtongue
Palm
Paranoid Maniac
Pat Junior
Pavement
Pierce Freelon
Prince Paul
Quasi
Rosali
Rose City Band
Rugg
Sam Evian
Sarah Sherman
Signal Lamp Ensemble performs Outside the Dream Syndicate
Skylar Gudasz
The Sloppy Boys
Sluice
Soccer Mommy
Sunny Day Real Estate
Sunny War
Suzi Analogue
Sweet Homé
Também
Taylor AP Williams
TEMP JOB
TiaCorine
Tonstartssbandht
Truth Club
Vaden Landers
Whitmer Thomas (Music + Comedy sets)
Zeta