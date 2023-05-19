Hopscotch 2023 lineup: Pavement, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, SDRE, Dinosaur Jr, more

Raleigh, NC's Hopscotch Music Festival will hold its 2023 edition from September 7-9. The lineup is their biggest since 2019, and includes headliners Pavement, Denzel Curry, and Japanese Breakfast, plus Alvvays, Digable Planets, King Krule, American Football, Sunny Day Real Estate, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, Mild High Club, Cut Worms, Quasi, Sam Evian, Sunny War and more on their two outdoor stages.

There are also tons of club shows, including Kool Keith, Model/Actriz, Prince Paul, Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, Cro-Mags, Horse Jumper of Love, Kate Davis, Lola Kirke, Rasali, Rose City Band, Tonstartssbandht, Whitmer Thomas, Sarah Squirm, and more.

Three-day GA and VIP passes are on sale now. Check out the full 2023 Hopscotch Lineup below.

American Football announced some other new shows today as well:

attachment-Hopscotch_2023_Lineup_Poster_4x5 loading...

HOPSCOTCH 2023 LINEUP

Abyssal Frost

Alvvays

American Football

Anjimile

Bio Ritmo

Bleary Eyed

Bloomsday

Bravo Pueblo

Cable Ties

Chessa Rich

Corook

Corpse Dust

Cosmic Collective

Coughing Dove

Cro-Mags

Cut Worms

Dazy

Dear Blanca

Denzel Curry

Devon Roberts

Digable Planets

Dinosaur Jr.

Dipstick

Dirty Flowers

Don Telling's Island Mysteries

Doomsday Profit

Dougie Poole

Eli Smart

Faux Real

Florry

Fust

Hema Gaia

Horse Jumper of Love

Hot Rats

Irreversible Entanglements

Japanese Breakfast

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet

John Andrews & The Yawns

John Howie Jr. & The Rosewood Bluff

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Kassie Krut (DJ Set)

Kate Davis

KHX05

King Krule

Kool Keith

Kristopher Hilbert + Nora Rogers

Kym Register + Meltdown Rodeo

Larry & Joe

Lofidels

Lola Kirke

Long Relief

Maddie Wiener

Margo Price

Max Gowan

Mild High Club

Model/Actriz

Mo'ynoq

Numbtongue

Palm

Paranoid Maniac

Pat Junior

Pavement

Pierce Freelon

Prince Paul

Quasi

Rosali

Rose City Band

Rugg

Sam Evian

Sarah Sherman

Signal Lamp Ensemble performs Outside the Dream Syndicate

Skylar Gudasz

The Sloppy Boys

Sluice

Soccer Mommy

Sunny Day Real Estate

Sunny War

Suzi Analogue

Sweet Homé

Também

Taylor AP Williams

TEMP JOB

TiaCorine

Tonstartssbandht

Truth Club

Vaden Landers

Whitmer Thomas (Music + Comedy sets)

Zeta