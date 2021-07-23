Hopscotch Fest 2021 lineup: Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, Archers of Loaf, more

Raleigh, NC's Hopscotch Music Festival returns this year from September 9-11 at City Plaza and Moore Square, and they've just revealed the lineup. Animal Collective and Flying Lotus will headline, and the 2021 lineup also includes Dr. Dog (part of their "final" tour), Parquet Courts, Archers of Loaf, Caroline Polachek, Shannon & The Clams, Helado Negro, Makaya McCraven, Lido Pimienta, Colin Stetson, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Dougie Pool, Garcia Peoples, Hubert Lenoir, and more.

This year's festival will be entirely outdoors to help prevent the spread of COVID. "Due to the impact from Covid-19 we want to make sure that everyone feels safe, and is safe, so for the first time ever we will be presenting Hopscotch 2021 with a more traditional festival layout featuring all outdoor shows for official programming with a 75% capacity," their info page reads. "Many of the venues will still present day shows across Raleigh (and hopefully some late night shows) so the vibe and spirit of the festival will be there across our 3 days in September."

Tickets are on sale now and you can check out the full lineup below.