Horrendous announce new album ‘Ontological Mysterium,’ share title track

Philly death metallers Horrendous have finally officially announced their anticipated followup to 2018's Idol. It's called Ontological Mysterium and it arrives August 18 via Season of Mist (pre-order). Guitarist/backing vocalist Matthew Knox says:

The album is our love letter to the bombastic spirit of heavy metal from the '80s and early '90s. "Ontological Mysterium" is an allegorical tale of creation, the formation of organic life, and the inadvertently and ironically destructive fate of unbound growth and uncontrollable reproduction. It represents the wild voracity of youth and inevitable transition into the gradual decay of aging in its various forms, fulfilling the unbroken circle of a biological existence.

The first single is the title track, a progressive, shapeshifting take on death metal that takes you on a journey far beyond the recent old school-style death metal trend. It comes with a perfectly-matched psychedelic visualizer and you can check that out below.

Tracklist

1. The Blaze (02:00)

2. Chrysopoeia (The Archaeology of Dawn) (07:16)

3. Neon Leviathan (03:30)

4. Aurora Neoterica (01:56)

4. Preterition Hymn (03:58)

5. Cult of Shaad’oah (05:24)

6. Exeg(en)esis, (03:38)

7. Ontological Mysterium (04:44)

8. The Death Knell Ringeth (05:20)