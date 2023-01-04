Horrendous prep new album for 2023, playing shows with Thantifaxath, Reeking Aura & more

Philly death metallers Horrendous are finally ready to followup 2018's great Idol with a new album this year, due summer/fall via Season of Mist. It was made with producer Damian Herring, and guitarist/vocalist Matt Knox told Decibel, "If Idol could be compared to a Sisyphean climb up the mountain, this album feels to me to be the victory celebrated at the peak--the grand tossing away of the stone." He also added, "The writing process actually took place over many years before, during and 'after' the pandemic. We started right before the pandemic hit, then had to abandon it for an entire year. The pain of creation was overwhelming at times, but perhaps necessary to produce this little beast." Stay tuned for more on the new LP.

Meanwhile, they've begun announcing shows for 2023, including Philly's Subterranean Dissonance Fest on February 11 (with Liturgy, Imperial Triumphant, Umbra Vitae, Thantifaxath, Kaonashi, Pyrrhon, John Frum, Cognitive, The HIRS Collective, and Sunrot) and Seattle's Northwest Terror Fest on May 25-27 (with Autopsy, Conan, Castrator, Genocide Pact, Misery Index, necrot, Sonja, Wormrot, Yob, Horrendous offshoot The Silver and many others). They've also just added a Brooklyn show with Thantifaxath and Reeking Aura happening right before Subterranean Dissonance Fest on February 10 at Saint Vitus. Tickets are on sale now.

Reeking Aura (who are fronted by Will Smith of Artificial Brain, Afterbirth, Buckshot Facelift, etc) released their debut album Blood and Bonemeal on Profound Lore last year. Stream that and watch live Horrendous and Thantifaxath videos below.