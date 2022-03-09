Horsegirl announce debut album & summer tour, share “Anti-glory” video

Young Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl have announced their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, which will be out June 3 via Matador. (Preorder the vinyl.) The band made the album with producer John Agnello at Electrical Audio studios. “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel like really respected what we were trying to do,” the band say.

The album includes last year's single "Billy," and they've just shared its opening cut, the taut, hazy "Anti-glory," that goes in for the kill in the chorus with some very angular guitars and shouts of "Dance!" It's terrific. “We wrote Anti-glory almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal," say the band. "The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.” They also say "It’s meant to be thrashed to, twisted to, and twirled to."

You can watch the "Anti-glory" video, directed by Erin Vassilopoulos, below.

You can also preorder Versions of Modern Performance on vinyl in the BV shop.

Horsegirl will be in Austin next week for SXSW and will then be touring their way East afterwards, including a Brooklyn show at Market Hotel on March 22 (tickets). They've also just announced summer tour dates with Dummy that hit the West Coast, Midwest and Canada. All dates are listed below.

Versions of Modern Performance Digital Tracklist

1. Anti-glory

2. Beautiful Song

3. Live and Ski

4. Bog Bog 1

5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)

6. The Fall of Horsegirl

7. Electrolocation 2

8. Option 8

9. World of Pots and Pans

10. The Guitar Is Dead 3

11. Homage to Birdnoculars

12. Billy

Versions of Modern Performance Physical Tracklist

1. Electrolocation 1

2. Anti-glory

3. Beautiful Song

4. Live and Ski

5. Bog Bog 2

6. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)

7. The Fall of Horsegirl

8. Option 8

9. World of Pots and Pans

10. The Guitar is Dead 3

11. Homage to Birdnoculars

12. Billy

Horsegirl - 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. March 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - FLOODfest @ Mohawk @ 2:00pm

Wed. March 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Roskilde Festival @ Cheer Up Charlie’s @ 10:00pm

Thu. March 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - SX San Jose @ Hotel San Jose

Thu. March 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Gorilla vs. Bear x Luminelle @ Seven Grand @ 11:15pm

Sat. March 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Sun. March 20 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Tue. March 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Sun. May 29 - Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

Sun. Jun. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) ^

Fri. Jun. 10 - Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Thu. Jun. 16 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

Fri. Jun. 17 - Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (EARLY SHOW)

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (LATE SHOW)

Tue. Jun. 21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

Wed. Jun. 22 - London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

Sun. Jun. 26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Tue. Jun. 28 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Wed. Jun. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Monarch

Fri. Jul. 1 - Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022

Sat. Jul. 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

Fri. Jul. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

Sat. Jul. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

Sun. Jul. 17 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Tue. Jul. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Thu. Jul. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Tue. Jul. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jul. 27 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

Fri. Jul. 30 - Sat. Jul. 31 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

Tue. Aug. 2 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

^ w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* w/ Dummy