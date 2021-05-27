Horsegirl announce first-ever tour, playing Pitchfork Fest

Horsegirl, the young Chicago trio of Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece, who just released their terrific debut 7" and are now signed to Matador, have announced their first tour and first shows outside their hometown. It's just a few Midwest dates, hitting Madison, WI on July 7, Minneapolis on July 8, Milwaukee on July 9 and Chicago's Schuba's on July 10 with Lifegaurd. the Milwaukee and Chicago shows are all ages, while the Madison and Minneapolis shows are 18+.

The band will also play the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival on September 11 alongside St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall, Waxahatchee and more.

All dates are listed, along with a stream of their 7", below.

Horsegirl - 2021 Tour Dates

Wed. July 7 - Madison, WI @ High Noon - 18+

Thu. July 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry - 18+

Fri. July 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade - all ages

Sat. July 10 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas * - all ages

Sept. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

* w/ Lifeguard