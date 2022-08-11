Horsegirl, Dummy & Lifeguard played Bowery Ballroom (pics, setlist, video)

Chicago trio Horsegirl wrapped up their summer tour on Wednesday night (8/10) at Bowery Ballroom. Their set featured about half of their great debut album, which was released earlier this year on Matador, plus singles "Anti-glory," "Ballroom Dance Scene," "Sea Life Sandwich Boy," and more, closing things out with their cover of Guided by Voices' "As We Go Up, We Go Down."

The Bowery show also featured fellow Chicago band Lifeguard, who had tons of energy, and L.A. motorik shoegazers Dummy. Members of Horsegirl and Lifeguard came out during Dummy's set to add percussion and just about everyone from the night came out at the end of Horsegirl's set for a fun, noisy jam.

Photos from the whole night by P Squared, plus setlist and video from Horsegirl's set, are below.

Horsegirl will be back in NYC to open for Pavement on October 2 at Kings Theatre.

Grab Horsegirl's debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, on vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Horsegirl @ Bowery Ballroom 8/10/2022

Electrolocation 2

World of Pots and Pans

Ballroom Dance Scene

Homage to Birdnoculars

Option 8

Anti-glory

Forecast

Live and Ski

Sea Life Sandwich Boy

Beautiful Song

Billy

Encore:

As We Go Up, We Go Down