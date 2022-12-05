Horsegirl, Katy Kirby, Downtown Boys, Hunx, more playing abortion fund benefit show series

Ground Control Touring and reproductive justice nonprofit Noise For Now have collaborated to present the Abortion Funds Benefit show series, happening in NYC, LA, and Chicago on January 28. Each city has a stacked lineup, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Noise For Now, who will allocate the funds to local independent abortion clinics and abortion funds in each region. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (12/7).

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom and features Ian Sweet, Katy Kirby, Horsegirl, Hannah Jadagu, Anysia Kym, Downtown Boys, Weeping Icon, Liz Cooper, Mary Jane Dunphe, Duendita, Discovery Zone, DJ sets by Beach Fossils and Yumi Zouma, and more.

The LA show is at Lodge Room with Automatic, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, Hunx And His Punx, Dummy, Fashion Club, Mary Lattimore, Charlie Hickey, War Drag, Maral, Riki, Tatiana Hazel, and a DJ set by Joyce Manor's Barry Johnson.

The Chicago show at Schubas, with Akenya, Bnny, V.V. Lightbody, Grelley Duvall, Finom, Godly The Ruler, and a DJ set by Post Animal.

Check out the poster and full list of acts by city below.

Noise for Now also collaborated with Good Music earlier this year to release Good Music To Ensure Safe Access To Abortion For All, a compilation available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp benefiting Abortion Care Network, Brigid Alliance, and Noise for Now.

Ground Control Touring and NOISE FOR NOW Abortion Funds Benefit Series loading...

Ground Control Touring/NOISE FOR NOW Abortion Funds Benefit Series -- January 28, 2023

NYC @ Bowery Ballroom

Anysia Kym

Beach Fossils (DJ set)

Discovery Zone

Downtown Boys

Duendita

Hannah Jadagu

Horsegirl

Ian Sweet

Katy Kirby

Liz Cooper

Mary Jane Dunphe

Weeping Icon

Wet (stripped down)

Yumi Zouma (DJ set)

Los Angeles @ Lodge Room

Ah-Mer-Ah-Su

Automatic

Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor (DJ set)

Charlie Hickey

Current Joys (solo)

Dummy

Fashion Club

Hunx And His Punx

Maral

Mary Lattimore

Riki

Tatiana Hazel

Warm Drag

Chicago @ Schubas

Akenya

Bnny

Finom

Godly The Ruler

Grelley Duvall

Post Animal (DJ set)

V.V. Lightbody