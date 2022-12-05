Horsegirl, Katy Kirby, Downtown Boys, Hunx, more playing abortion fund benefit show series
Ground Control Touring and reproductive justice nonprofit Noise For Now have collaborated to present the Abortion Funds Benefit show series, happening in NYC, LA, and Chicago on January 28. Each city has a stacked lineup, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Noise For Now, who will allocate the funds to local independent abortion clinics and abortion funds in each region. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (12/7).
The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom and features Ian Sweet, Katy Kirby, Horsegirl, Hannah Jadagu, Anysia Kym, Downtown Boys, Weeping Icon, Liz Cooper, Mary Jane Dunphe, Duendita, Discovery Zone, DJ sets by Beach Fossils and Yumi Zouma, and more.
The LA show is at Lodge Room with Automatic, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, Hunx And His Punx, Dummy, Fashion Club, Mary Lattimore, Charlie Hickey, War Drag, Maral, Riki, Tatiana Hazel, and a DJ set by Joyce Manor's Barry Johnson.
The Chicago show at Schubas, with Akenya, Bnny, V.V. Lightbody, Grelley Duvall, Finom, Godly The Ruler, and a DJ set by Post Animal.
Check out the poster and full list of acts by city below.
Noise for Now also collaborated with Good Music earlier this year to release Good Music To Ensure Safe Access To Abortion For All, a compilation available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp benefiting Abortion Care Network, Brigid Alliance, and Noise for Now.
