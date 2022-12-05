Horsegirl list their favorite music of 2022

Horsegirl recorded their debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, while still in high school in Chicago, making their own version of DIY post-punk indie that could've existed in 1981 or 1993. It's a remarkably assured debut, full of memorable songs with arrangements that catch you off guard. Released via Matador in June, the album has made a few Best of 2023 lists, including Gorilla Vs Bear and Rough Trade, and if you haven't listened yet you can do that below.

We asked Horsegirl, who are based out of NYC now, to tell us about their favorite music of 2023, and they sent us a list including Black Country New Road, Sessa, tourmates Lifeguard and Dummy, Chicago pals Post Office Winter and Friko, plus Yo La Tengo, and more. Check out their end-of-year picks below.

Horsegirl play Ground Control Touring's abortion fund benefit at Bowery Ballroom on January 28 with Ian Sweet, Katy Kirby, Hannah Jadagu, Anysia Kym, Downtown Boys, and more.

HORSEGIRL - FAVORITE MUSIC OF 2022

Elephant 6 doc:

Records/EPs:

Lifeguard — Crowd Can Talk

Post Office Winter — Music Box

Black Country New Road — Ants From Up There

Friko — Whenever Forever

Sessa — Estrela Acesa

Robert Lester Folsom — Sunshine Only Sometimes: Archives Vol. 2, 1972-1975

Stereolab — Pulse of the Early Brain

Singles

Free Range — "All My Thoughts"

Yo La Tengo — "Fallout"

Post Office Winter and Mouseatouille — "Erin Song"

Dummy — "Mono Retriever"