Horsegirl made their NYC debut at Market Hotel (pics, setlist)

Chicago trio Horsegirl made their NYC live debut on Tuesday night at Brooklyn's Market Hotel. One of the longest running old school DIY venues in the city, with its warehouse vibes and J and M lines running behind the bands as they play, it was a fitting place to play for Horsegirl, who champion their hometown indie scene and draw influence from Sonic Youth, Galaxie 500, Flying Nun bands and The Raincoats. It was also the final date of their tour that began at SXSW, where they won the Grulke Prize for Developing U.S. Act.

Most of the crowd has only a heard a few of their songs -- they've only released a few singles and their debut album for Matador isn't out June -- so it was nice first listen to some new songs, including "Homage to Birdnoculars," "Live and Ski," and the appropriately titled "Beautiful Song," alongside more familiar songs like "Ballroom Dance Scene" and "Anti-Glory." It was a full house and the crowd was into it. Hopefully they will be back soon.

Opening the show were Brooklyn-based four-piece S.C.A.B. and punky shoegaze band Hotline TNT. Pictures from the whole night by Amanda Hatfield are in this post and Horsegirl's setlist is below.

Horsegirl's debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, which will be out June 3 via Matador. (Preorder the vinyl.) They've also got summer tour dates, including East Coast shows (maybe a new NYC show will be added).

SETLIST: Horsegirl @ Market Hotel 3/22/2022

Emma

Anti-Glory

Ballroom Dance Scene

Homage to Birdnoculars

Forecast

Live and Ski

Sea Life Sandwich Boy

Beautiful Song