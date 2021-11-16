Horsegirl share first single for Matador, announce 2022 tour around SXSW

Horsegirl have a new single which is their first release since signing to Matador. Recorded with John Agnello at Chicago's Electrical Audio, "Billy" is discordant but melodic, with Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece's voices overlapping like an indie rock Altman film.

“There was a period of last year where the three of us spent every day together writing and recording," say the band of the song. "It was during this time, when we practically lived in Penelope’s basement, that ‘Billy’ was written. Penelope had recently read about Nick Drake's alternate tunings prompting her to detune her guitar, while Nora overlaid a rhythmic vocal line detailing the life of a fictional character, Billy. At the time, we had been listening to a lot of New Zealand underground bands (80’s/90’s Flying Nun). With that scrappiness in mind, we worked the rest of the song out through improvising together, and ‘Billy’ quickly fell into place.”

The video for "Billy" was shot in Chicago and is "a love letter to our city and friends," while they say the song is "a love letter to past music scenes we wish we could have witnessed." Watch below.

"Billy" will be out as a 7" on March 25 via Matador with a cover of The Minutemen's "History Lesson Part 2" as the b-side.

Meanwhile, Horse Girl have also announced a few East Coast tour dates following their appearance at SXSW 2022, including Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Brooklyn (Market Hotel on March 22). All dates are listed below.

Horsegirl - 2021 Tour Dates

Wed. March 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Thu. March 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Sat. March 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Sun. March 20 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Tue. March 22 - New York, NY @ Market Hotel