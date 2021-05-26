Hot 97 Summer Jam returning for 2021

Hot 97 couldn't hold their annual Summer Jam concert in 2020 because of COVID, but they've now announced that they'll be back this year. Summer Jam 2021 happens on Sunday, August 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM ET. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Hip Hop Has Heart Foundation, "for local community programs and outreach initiatives," and you can watch a teaser video below.

Hot 97 Market Manager Ron deCastro says, "HOT 97’s Summer Jam is back on August 22nd, as the first New York metro area music festival of 2021, and we’re excited to put on an amazing show. We are committed to health and safety as we welcome our fans back to MetLife stadium."

Stay tuned for the Summer Jam lineup, which is still to be announced. The festival's last edition, 2019, featured City Girls, Melii, Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Casanova, Davido, Rich The Kid, Tory Lanez, Blueface, Trippie Redd, Nicole Bus, G4 Boyz, and more.