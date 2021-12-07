Hot Chip announce 2022 tour with LA Priest

Hot Chip have announced a 2022 North American tour which has them playing shows in the U.S. and Mexico in April and May. (Sorry, Canada!) Stops include San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more. All dates, which are with LA Priest, are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens May 10 at Avant Gardner. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time but you can sign up for a presale that starts Wednesday (12/8) at 10 AM local.

Hot Chip's most recent album is 2019's A Bath Full of Ecstacy. but if their Instagram is any indication they are working on new music as we speak. Stay tuned.

In other news: Al Doyle is currently in NYC, playing with LCD Soundsystem as part of their Brooklyn Steel Residency; Alexis Taylor released solo album Silence back in September; and Joe Goddard just released an album with Amy Douglas as Hard Feelings.