Hot Chip announce livestream ft. Jarvis Cocker, Kero Kero Bonito, Django Django, more

Hot Chip are hosting a charity livestream on Friday, December 18 to benefit Crisis, the UK charity that aims to support homeless people nationwide. The virtual party will feature one long B2B DJ set featuring Hot Chip (of course) and their friends, including Jarvis Cocker, Kero Kero Bonito, Superorganism, Dillon Francis, Para One, Mighty Mouse, MYD, Django Django, and onetime New Young Pony Club keyboardist Lou Hayter, as well as a live set from LA Priest.

The Hot Chip and Friends stream kicks off at 3 PM EST and will go "Straight to the Morning" which is also the name of their new single with Jarvis. It can be watched from anywhere in the world, but will take place one time only, and tickets are on sale now.

"We're glad to be able to support the essential work that Crisis is doing to support people who are homeless at this time of year when so many factors combine to make life extremely difficult for people on the streets or in temporary accommodation," say Hot Chip. "Thank you to Crisis and to you for your donations."

Check out the party flyer and the video for "Straight to the Morning" below.

Hot Chip also curated the latest edition of the Late Night Tales compilation series, which includes them covering The Velvet Underground's "Candy Says," along with tracks by Fever Ray, Nils Frahm, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Planningtorock, Charlotte Adigery, Pale Blue, Daniel Blumberg, About Group, and more. Listen to that below as well.