Hot Chip announce spring tour (BrooklynVegan presale for NYC show)

Hot Chip have announced a North American tour kicking off in May. The trek opens at Just Like Heaven festival, and includes stops in Seattle, Minneapolis, Denver, Montreal, DC, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, 2/3, at 10am local time. All dates below.

The tour ends with an NYC show on June 3 at Knockdown Center in Queens. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, February 2 at 10 AM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

HOT CHIP - 2023 TOUR DATES

5/13/2023 Sat - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven

5/15/2023 Mon - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

5/18/2023 Thu - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

5/19/2023 Fri - Seattle, WA - The Moore

5/20/2023 Sat - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue

5/23/2023 Tue - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

5/24/2023 Wed - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

5/26/2023 Fri - Denver, CO - Red Rocks

5/29/2023 Mon - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5/30/2023 Tue - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6/1/2023 Thu - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

6/3/2023 Sat - New York, NY - Knockdown Center