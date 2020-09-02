The Late Night Tales chillout mix series has been going for nearly 20 years and you'd have thought that Hot Chip would've curated one already, but they have not. Until now. Hot Chip: Late Night Tales will be out October 2 and includes four new Hot Chip songs, including a cover of "Candy Says" by The Velvet Underground. They've also include songs from Fever Ray, Nils Frahm, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Planningtorock, Charlotte Adigery, Pale Blue, Daniel Blumberg, About Group, and more.

“I think we all had slightly different understandings of what a Late Night Tales compilation might consist of; varying interpretations of the brief," says the band's Alexis Taylor. "For some the mix might be what you’d want to listen to as your late night continues, after a night out. For others maybe it suggested a selection of music for listening to as you drift off to sleep; then again it could just be music evocative of night time, or concerned with its traditionally ‘darker’ moods."

Taylor continues: “We’ve put together a mix of music which ties all of these ideas together and represents some of our favourite music new and old, some of it directly influential on Hot Chip and some of it music we have discovered and loved, been surprised by and connected to. There are three new songs of ours which we’re really proud of, and which I think connect naturally with the nocturnal world the compilation speaks of, and a cover of ‘Candy Says’ which is one of the first songs the very early version of Hot Chip played when we were still at school."

Hot Chip's cover of "Candy Says" stays very mellow (much more so than the VU original) with a delicate vocal performance by Taylor. You can listen to that, and check out the full Late NIght Tales tracklist, below.

Hot Chip: Late Night Tales tracklist:

1. Christina Vantzou – “At Dawn”

2. Hot Chip – “Nothing's Changed” (Exclusive track)

3. Rhythm & Sound ft. Cornell Campbell – “King In My Empire”

4. Pale Blue – “Have You Passed Through This Night”

5. Suzanne Kraft – “Femme Cosmic”

6. Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back”

7. PlanningToRock – “Much To Touch”

8. Charlotte Adigery – “1,618”

9. Mike Salta – “Hey Moloko”

10. Matthew Bourne – “Somewhere I Have Never Travelled”

11. Hot Chip – “Candy Says” (Velvet Underground cover version – Exclusive track)

12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Who I Am & Why I Am Where”

13. About Group – “The Long Miles”

14. Beatrice Dillon –”Workaround Two”

15. Hot Chip – “Worlds Within Worlds” (Exclusive track)

16. Daniel Blumberg – “The Bomb”

17. Nils Frahm – “Ode”

18. Hot Chip – “None Of These Things” (Exclusive track)

19. Neil Taylor – “Finnegans Wake” excerpt (Exclusive track)