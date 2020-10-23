Hot Chip & Jarvis Cocker team for “Straight to the Morning” (watch the video)

Hot Chip have teamed with Jarvis Cocker for new single "Straight to the Morning," a four-on-the-floor banger that combines electro-disco with sexy whispering. The track was originally written with Dua Lipa in mind, but when Hot Chip and Jarvis DJ'd together at Paris' Les Bains-Douches, it was clear what had to happen. "‘Straight To The Morning’ is a disco anthem about going out, for a time when people really can’t," say Hot Chip. "It features our friend Jarvis Cocker urging us to go ‘straight through until the break of dawn.’ Somehow he seems an unlikely figure in this all, and we like it that way."

Says Jarvis, "This was the very last musical session I was involved in before lockdown. It felt very poignant to be singing a song about dancing all night long in a club whilst knowing it wouldn’t be possible to do such a thing for the foreseeable future. We danced around the studio quite a lot in the meantime though. It was fun to be a member of the Straight Through Crew for a day."

You can watch the video, which takes a more slumber party approach to the song's title, below. The vinyl comes with some very cool Magic: The Gathering SORRY, Yu-Gi-Oh style playing cards which you can check out below as well.

"Straight to the Morning" will be out as a 10" single on January 15 via Domino (pre-order).

Jarvis Cocker and his new band JARV IS... released their debut album this summer, and recently covered The Velvet Underground and The Fall at London's Barbican Center.