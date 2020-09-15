Hot Chip, John Talabot, & more DJing as holograms for Making Time’s 20th Anniversary livestream

Veteran party throwers Making Time will celebrate their 20th-anniversary with a weekend-long streaming event from October 2-4, featuring Hot Chip, John Talabot and more. As holograms. More on that in a minute.

Pre-pandemic, Making Time founder Dave P (Dave Pianka) - who began the Philadelphia-based party series in 2000 and booked early shows with LCD Soundsystem, Bloc Party, Interpol, and The Strokes - planned a celebration would take shape as a one-day, 8,000-person festival at Philadelphia's Navy Yard. As the virus isn't letting up any time soon, he needed to come up with a new plan, and the celebration evolved into an event unlike anything Making Time has ever hosted before.

The event, entitled "MTXX: A Making Time 20th Anniversary TRANSCENDENTAL Social Distancing™ Celebration," will take place over 36 hours, beginning at 1 PM ET on Friday, October 2nd and coming to a close at 1 AM ET Sunday, October 4. Throughout the stream, other performers on the weekend's lineup aside from Hot Chip and John Talabot include DJ Python, Mary Lattimore, Hieroglyphic Being, Otik, Optimo, Josh Wink, and many others, including Dave P. Here's more on the hologram part:

Although this TRANSCENDENTAL Holographic Technology™ (THT) truly sets this GLOBAL Making Time 20th Anniversary TRANSCENDENTAL Social Distancing™ Celebration apart from other streaming experiences, some DJs will be featured IRL within the stream from both Pappy & Harriet's in Joshua Tree, CA, Good Room in Brooklyn, NY, and within the immersive video and light installation in the Klip Collective studios in Philadelphia.

MTXX will also serve as a benefit for PLSE Philly and the Plus 1 for Black Lives Fund (with $1 from each $5 ticket sold going toward said organizations), with the rest of the ticket revenue being split among the performers. Tickets are on sale.

On Making Time and the event itself, Hot Chip's Al Doyle said:

The first time we played for Dave at Making Time, we were totally green, inexperienced newbies, with a lot of chutzpah but absolutely no idea. We’d forgotten most of our percussion and so we had Dave running around Philly looking for the right cowbell. He’d taken a chance on a pretty unknown bunch of pasty English guys and we didn’t wanna let him down, so we played our hearts out, and let our new friends guide us through the Philly afterparties. Many years later it’s with the same enthusiasm, but a lot more hardened experience that we’ve approached this holographic endeavour, and it feels good to play again after such a long ride. Viva Making Time, viva Dave P, and big love to all the ravers down the years.

You can watch a sample of Hot Chip and John Talabot's MTXX holographic sets, and check out the flyer for the event, below.