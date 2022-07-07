Hot Chip share “Eleanor” from upcoming album ‘Freakout:Release’

Hot Chip's anticipated eighth album, Freakout:Release, is out next month, and they've just shared a second single from it. "Eleanor" is a delightful bit of effervescent dancepop, with a skipping beat and breezy atmosphere that spans decades and belies a more serious lyrical message.

“It’s about the world smashing into you, waves crashing into you, all-encompassing pain, and how you have to walk through it," says Alexis Taylor. "The verses are about separation when families are divided against their will. It’s about strong friends. It’s also about Samuel Beckett giving Andre The Giant lifts to school, and about how Beckett must have learned a lot from Andre’s wisdom.”

Guitarist Al Doyle, who built Hot Chip's new studio they made the album in, says, "These songs feel like accomplished pop songs, but it was just us making music in a room. Those moments are a testament to how we’ve developed as songwriters and musicians ourselves." Listen to "Eleanor" below.

Freakout:Release is out August 19 via Domino, and the band have summer festival dates and fall headline dates in the UK and Europe -- those are listed below.

HOT CHIP - 2022 TOUR DATES

July 8th – Cruilla Barcelona

July 15th – Super Bock Super Rock, Lisbon

16th July 16th – Beat Herder, Clitheroe

August 5th – Junction 1 Summer Series, Glasgow

August 6th – Wide Skies & Butterflies, Norfolk

August 18th – Banquet @ PRYZM, Kingston

August 19th - Resident @ Chalk, Brighton

August 23rd - Rough Trade East, London (DJ set)

September 2nd – Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga

September 21st – o2 Academy Brixton, London

September 22nd – o2 Academy Brixton, London

September 23rd – o2 Academy Brixton, London

September 24th – o2 Academy Brixton, London

October 1st – Tempodrom, Berlin

October 2nd – Live Music Hall, Cologne

October 3rd – AB Ballroom, Brussels

October 5th – Tivoli Ronda, Utrecht

October 8th – Olympia, Paris