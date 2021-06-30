Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor announces new solo album ‘Silence,’ shares “Dying In Heaven”

Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor has announced his sixth solo album, Silence, due September 17 via AWAL (pre-order). "I’m not religious myself," Alexis says of the album, "but the songs which deal with the idea of gospel music or religion, look at it from a distance (rather like the shaky hand-held lens through which we follow the action in Pasolini’s ‘Gospel According To Matthew’) and try to uncover its influence on music and on people in desperate circumstances."

First single "Dying In Heaven" is a gorgeous, ethereal ballad that's pretty far removed from Hot Chip's signature indie-dance-pop, but even when he explores his softer side, Alexis' voice and songwriting style are unmistakable. It's great stuff, and you can watch the Brian DeRan-directed video below.

Tracklist

Dying in Heaven

Death of Silence

House of the Truth

Violence

Strange Strings

Thylacine

I Look To Heaven

Melting Away

Consequences

You’ve Changed Your Life

Silence

Wollongong Waves