Hot Hot Heat announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Make Up The Breakdown’

Hot Hot Heat have announced a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their classic breakthrough debut LP Make Up The Breakdown. The album originally came out 20 years ago this week, on October 8, 2002, and the new reissue arrives on vinyl and streaming on December 2 via Sub Pop. The album's been remastered, and it's been expanded to include "Apt. 101" and "Move On," which were previously only available on the UK-only single for "Bandages." You can pre-order the new reissue on limited yellow vinyl in the BV store.

Stream the remastered version of "Bandages" below.

Hot Hot Heat Make Up The Breakdown Deluxe Edition loading...

Hot Hot Heat - Make Up The Breakdown: Deluxe Edition Tracklisting

1. Naked in the City Again

2. No, Not Now

3. Get In or Get Out

4. Bandages

5. Oh, Goddamnit

6. Aveda

7. This Town

8. Talk to Me, Dance with Me

9. Save Us S.O.S.

10. In Cairo

11. Apt. 101

12. Move On