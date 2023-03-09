Hot Mulligan announce new album ‘Why Would I Watch,’ share “Shhh! Golf is on”

Hot Mulligan have announced a new album, Why Would I Watch, due May 12 via Wax Bodega (pre-order). It was produced by longtime collaborator Brett Romnes (of I Am the Avalanche), and the first single is "Shhh! Golf is on," an impassioned, throat-shredding dose of emo/pop punk that serves as a very promising taste of this LP. Singer Tades Sanville says, "'Shhh! Golf is on' is about my mom. I’m asking her to die. Every time I hear about her, she’s a worse person than before." Check it out below.

Hot Mulligan are currently on tour opening for The Wonder Years alongside Carly Cosgrove, and that hits Long Island's Paramount on March 24. They're also going on the Sad Summer Fest tour alongside Taking Back Sunday, Mom Jeans, Sincere Engineer, and more, and that tour hits NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 14 with the reunited Head Automatica also on the bill. Lastly (for now), they play When We Were Young. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Shouldn’t Have a Leg Hole But I Do

2. It’s a Family Movie She Hates Her Dad

3. And I Smoke

4. This Song is Called it’s Called What’s it Called

5. No Shoes in the Coffee Shop (Or Socks)

6. Christ Alive My Toe Dammit Hurts

7. Betty

8. Cock Party 2 (Better Than The First)

9. Shhhh! Golf is On

10.Gans Media Retro Games

11. Smahccked My Head Awf

12. John "The Rock" Cena, Can You Smell What the Undertaker

Hot Mulligan -- 2023 Tour Dates

with The Wonder Years, Carly Cosgrove:

MAR 9 @ Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise, ID

MAR 11 @ Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

MAR 12 @ The Truman, Kansas City, MO

MAR 14 @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Nashville, TN

MAR 15 @ Red Flag, St. Louis, MO

MAR 16 @ Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL

MAR 17 @ The Athenaeum Theatre, Columbus, OH

MAR 18 @ Empire Live, Albany, NY

MAR 20 @ The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada

MAR 22 @ College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT

MAR 23 @ State Theatre, Portland, ME

MAR 24 @ The Paramount, Huntington, NY

MAR 25 @ The Queen, Wilmington, DE

Sad Summer Fest:

July 6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place*

July 7 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park*

July 8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 11 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion*

July 12 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion*

July 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^

July 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion^

July 18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill#

July 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park#

July 21 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

July 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater#

July 25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory%

July 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater %

July 29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre%

all dates with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Cliffdiver, Sincere Engineer, and Daisy Grenade

* - w/ L.S. Dunes

^ - w/ Head Automatica

# - w/ Motion City Soundtrack

% - w/ Andrew McMahon

October 21 & 22 When We Were Young Festival Las Vegas, NV