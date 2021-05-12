Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer & Super American announce fall tour

Tour announcements continue to come back and here's a very cool four-band punk/emo/DIY bill hitting the road this fall: Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American. The shows begin on November 13 in Minneapolis and continue through mid-December, stopping in Denver, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Boston, NYC, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit and more, before wrapping up in Chicago on December 17.

The NYC show happens on December 10 at Le Poisson Rouge (tickets), and the Los Angeles show happens on November 23 at Lodge Room (tickets). Tickets go on general sale Friday at noon local time, with artist presale happening now. All dates are listed below.

Hot Mulligan will be supporting their recently announced EP I Won't Reach Out To You and Sincere Engineer will be supporting their recently announced sophomore album (and Hopeless debut), Bless My Psyche. Stream tracks from both of those anticipated releases, and watch videos from Prince Daddy and Super American, below.

Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Sincere Engineer & Super American -- 2021 Tour Dates

Nov 13 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MN

Nov 14 The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS

Nov 15 Marquis Theatre Denver, CO

Nov 16 The Loading Dock Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 18 The Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC

Nov 19 Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

Nov 20 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Nov 22 Cornerstone Berkeley Berkeley, CA

Nov 23 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

Nov 24 Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA

Nov 26 The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ

Nov 28 The Parish Austin, TX

Nov 29 Deep Ellum Art Co. Dallas, TX

Dec 01 The Orpheum (FL) Tampa, FL

Dec 02 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Dec 03 Motorco Durham, NC

Dec 04 Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA

Dec 05 The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Dec 07 Union Stage Washington, DC

Dec 08 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

Dec 09 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

Dec 10 LPR- Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Dec 11 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Dec 12 Skully’s Music Diner Columbus, OH

Dec 14 Rec Room Buffalo, NY

Dec 15 Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA

Dec 16 St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit, MI

Dec 17 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL