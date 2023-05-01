Hot Tuna announce final electric tour

Jefferson Airplane members and longtime collaborators Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady have shared that Electric Hot Tuna will come to an end after a just-announced final tour. The duo will continue play acoustic shows, though. Kaukonen shared a statement about the tour:

Around 1958 Jack and I played our first gig in Charlotte Harbour’s basement in Washington, DC. I was the singer and played rhythm guitar and Jack played lead. I was 17 and Jack was 14…always ahead of his time. I cannot tell you exactly what songs we played, but for sure there were Buddy Holly songs, Conway Twitty songs, Jimmy Clanton songs; Just a dream, just a dream, All our plans and all our schemes. Who knew at that time what our musical dreams would become. Beyond our wildest dreams, I can tell you that. Sixty-five (count ‘em …65!) years of making music with my best friend. To say that everything has changed would be an understatement. Throwing your instrument in the back of your ride and piling in with your bandmates is legend for every traveling musician. Since then, collectively we’ve probably played around 15,000 gigs. We’re not done counting yet. That said, it’s time to stop thinking of living as it was… indeed, into the future we must cross. It has been said that the music Jack and I play was transformative and that we injected an energy into our sound full of constant improvisation taking the compass on a joyride. It is still our plan to continue in our original duo format. We are not retiring from touring, but the Electric lineup of this long-lived incarnation is going fishing for a while. The road may not go on forever, but the destination is still beyond the horizon. Friends, this is the year to catch us as ‘Electric Tuna.’ We will be inviting companions old and new to join us and we hope that you will too. Our big tour is set for September 2023 with a special show on July 20 at the Great South Bay Music Festival Patchogue, NY. Get your tickets for this historic run at selective venues in cities on the east coast.

Hot Tuna's "Going Fishing Tour" begins in September and includes stops in Rochester, Burlington, New Haven, D.C., Fort Lauderdale, and more. The band come to NYC on September 23 at Beacon Theatre.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale Friday, May 5, at 9 AM local time. All dates below.

Hot Tuna -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/15/23 Kodak Center Rochester, NY

09/16/23 Flynn Theatre Burnlington, VT

09/18/23 State Theatre Ithaca, NY

09/20/23 The Egg Albany, NY

09/21/23 Upstate Performing Arts Centers Kingston, NY

09/23/23 The Beacon Theatre New York, NY

09/25/23 Portsmouth Music Hall Portsmouth, NH

09/27/23 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

09/28/23 Keswick Theatre Philadelphia, PA

09/30/23 Warner Theatre Washington, DC

10/01/23 Mountain Stage Blacksburg, VA

10/04/23 Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL

10/05/23 Parker Playhouse PAC Fort Lauderdale, FL

10/07/23 Suwannee Roots Revival Live Oak, FL