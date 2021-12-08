Hot Water Music add Strike Anywhere, Be Well, AVAIL’s Tim Barry & more to 2022 tour

Hot Water Music have just revealed a slew of amazing openers for their 2022 tour supporting their upcoming album Feel The Void (due 3/18 via Equal Vision).

The Boston, Brooklyn, NJ, and Philly shows are with Strike Anywhere (who released their excellent comeback EP Nightmares of the West last year) and Be Well, the band fronted by Hot Water Music/Strike Anywhere producer Brian McTernan (who also released a great album last year). Strike Anywhere and Be Well were also both supposed to recently open Comeback Kid's tour, but dropped off due to COVID. The Brooklyn show is March 24 at Elsewhere (tickets) and the NJ shows are March 25 & 26 at Crossroads (tickets).

Be Well and AVAIL's Tim Barry open the Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, and Chicago shows, while the West Coast dates are with Good Riddance, Elway, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop. As previously mentioned, HWM also have Canadian shows with The Menzingers, Oso Oso, and Sincere Engineer. Updated dates are listed below.

Hot Water Music -- 2022 Tour Dates

dates w/ Good Riddance, Elway, Bad Cop Bad Cop

1/14 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird

1/15 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird

1/21 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

1/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

1/23 Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

dates w/ Tim Barry, Be Well

2/9 Baltimore Ottobar

2/10 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

2/11 Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

2/12 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

dates w/ Strike Anywhere, Be Well

3/23 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

3/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

3/25 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

3/26 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

3/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

4/9 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater w/ The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer

4/10 London, ON @ London Music Hall

4/12 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

4/13 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall w/ The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer

4/14 Calgary, AB @ Palace w/ The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer

4/15 Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

4/16 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue w/ The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer

9/16 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

9/17 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

