Hot Water Music channel classic skate videos for “Collect Your Things and Run” music video

Hot Water Music have shared the second single off their upcoming album Feel The Void, their first album with producer Brian McTernan since the mid 2000s. "Collect Your Things and Run" is an anthemic ripper that feels like it could've fit on Caution, and it comes with a skate video-inspired music video, made with the help of Andrew Canon at Santa Cruz Skateboards and starring pro skaters Steve “Salba” Alba, Emmanuel Guzman, Jereme Knibbs and Kevin Braun.

“The end result is cooler than anything we could have hoped for, and we all felt like kids again making and watching the video,” said Hot Water Music bassist Jason Black. Co-vocalist/guitarist Chris Wollard added, "In some ways it is about standing up for who you are, but it’s also about discovering who you really are. It’s about learning to live in the moment and not letting circumstances bring you down. Find yourself and accept yourself. It’s OK to be a work in progress."

Watch the video and check out the band's upcoming tour dates (including shows with AVAIL, Strike Anywhere, Good Riddance, The Menzingers, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Brian McTernan's band Be Well) below.

Hot Water Music -- 2022 Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

09 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar #

10 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom #

11 — Detroit, MI — The Crofoot #

12 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge #

25 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle &

26 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade &

27 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live &

MARCH

23 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair ^

24 — New York, NY — Elsewhere ^

25 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads ^

26 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads ^

27 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts ^

APRIL

09 — Toronto, ON — Phoenix Concert Theatre *

10 — London, ON — London Music Hall

12 — Winnipeg, MB — The Park Theater

13 — Edmonton, AB — Union Hall *

14 — Calgary, AB — The Palace Theatre *

15 — Victoria, BC — Capitol Ballroom

16 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue *

JUNE

10 — Denver, CO — The Gothic Theatre (w/ Elway)

JULY

07 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy %

08 — Garden Grove, CA — Garden Amp %

09 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall %

SEPTEMBER

16 — Portland, OR — Doug Fir

17 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

* — co-headline with The Menzingers

# — w/ Tim Barry and Be Well

& — w/ Avail and Be Well

^ — w/ Strike Anywhere and Be Well

% — w/ Good Riddance and Bad Cop/Bad Cop

