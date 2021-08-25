Hot Water Music now a 5-piece, sign to Equal Vision for new album, announce 2022 tour

Hot Water Music have signed to Equal Vision Records and announced that they'll release a new album on the label in 2022. It'll be their first new music since their 2019 EP Shake Up The Shadows (Epitaph), and it will be made by the band's new five-piece lineup, which features original members Chris Wollard, Chuck Ragan, Jason Black, and George Rebelo, plus The Flatliners' Chris Cresswell, who has been playing live with the band in place of Wollard, who no longer tours with them.

Equal Vision general manager Daniel Sandshaw said:

As a lifelong fan of Hot Water Music, I was apprehensive when we started to discuss the idea of working together. We had a lot of philosophical conversations and it became clear that what I wanted to hear as a fan aligned with what the band was aiming to do with the next album. I'm excited and honored to be a part of this next chapter with the guys.

Watch George and Jason announce the news in a video below, and stay tuned for more about the new album.

Hot Water Music have also announced a 2022 tour, including shows at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on March 24 (tickets) and NJ's Crossroads on March 25 & 26 (tickets). All shows go on sale Friday (8/27). All dates are listed below.

Hot Water Music -- 2022 Tour Dates

JANUARY 2022

14 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird

18 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

19 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

21 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

FEBRUARY 2022

09 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

10 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

11 – Detroit, MI – The Crofoot

12 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

MARCH 2022

23 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

24 – New York, NY – Elsewhere

25 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

26 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

27 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

