Hot Water Music now a 5-piece, sign to Equal Vision for new album, announce 2022 tour
Hot Water Music have signed to Equal Vision Records and announced that they'll release a new album on the label in 2022. It'll be their first new music since their 2019 EP Shake Up The Shadows (Epitaph), and it will be made by the band's new five-piece lineup, which features original members Chris Wollard, Chuck Ragan, Jason Black, and George Rebelo, plus The Flatliners' Chris Cresswell, who has been playing live with the band in place of Wollard, who no longer tours with them.
Equal Vision general manager Daniel Sandshaw said:
As a lifelong fan of Hot Water Music, I was apprehensive when we started to discuss the idea of working together. We had a lot of philosophical conversations and it became clear that what I wanted to hear as a fan aligned with what the band was aiming to do with the next album. I'm excited and honored to be a part of this next chapter with the guys.
Watch George and Jason announce the news in a video below, and stay tuned for more about the new album.
Hot Water Music have also announced a 2022 tour, including shows at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on March 24 (tickets) and NJ's Crossroads on March 25 & 26 (tickets). All shows go on sale Friday (8/27). All dates are listed below.
Hot Water Music -- 2022 Tour Dates
JANUARY 2022
14 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird
18 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
19 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir
21 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
FEBRUARY 2022
09 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
10 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
11 – Detroit, MI – The Crofoot
12 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
MARCH 2022
23 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
24 – New York, NY – Elsewhere
25 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads
26 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads
27 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
