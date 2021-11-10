Hot Water Music reunite with Brian McTernan for new LP (new song & exclusive vinyl)

We've teamed with Hot Water Music on an exclusive "tangerine" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 300. Pre-order yours now.

Hot Water Music recently signed to Equal Vision for a new album, and now that album has been announced. It's called Feel The Void, it's due March 18 via their new label home, and it reunites the band with producer Brian McTernan, who helmed the band's early 2000s classics A Flight and A Crash, Caution, and The New What Next. It also comes with painted, collage-like album artwork that recalls the style of the band's early albums.

The first single is "Killing Time," and you can definitely feel the energy of HWM's Brian McTernan-produced era coming through in this song, but it's more than a return to form. The maturity of the band's more recent material comes through too. Listen and watch the Jesse Korman-directed video below.

According to a press release, the album features Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard singing dual vocals again, and it also features lead vocals by newer member Chris Cresswell (of The Flatliners) on "Turn The Dial." Speaking about the album and the band overall at this point, Chuck said:

This is so much more than just a band. A lot of people understood a long time ago that we, the band, used Hot Water Music as a vehicle for our own therapy, to help get over these barriers and be able to continue when we’re feeling at our lowest, or feeling like the rest of the world is against us. Years ago, that was the choice that we made as a band – that it’s not about being popular or making money or seeing your name on a marquee. This is a way for us to release all this angst and inspiration and positivity, and share music that drives us to become better people, better friends and better communities. It literally started with four of us, and over the years it became so much more than just a band – and I’m just so incredibly honored to be a piece of this puzzle.

We've teamed up with the band on a "tangerine" vinyl variant of the album, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

HWM also have a previously announced tour coming up, including shows at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on March 24 (tickets) and NJ's Crossroads on March 25 & 26 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Another Breath

Killing Time

Newtown Scraper

Habitual

Collect Your Things And Run

Hearts Stay Full

Feel The Void

Turn The Dial

The Weeds

Scratch On

Ride High

Lock Up

Hot Water Music -- 2022 Tour Dates

JANUARY 2022

14 — Denver, CO — The Bluebird

21 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy

23 — Garden Grove, CA — Garden Amp

FEBRUARY 2022

09 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar

10 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom

11 — Detroit, MI — The Crofoot

12 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge

MARCH 2022

23 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair

24 — New York, NY — Elsewhere

25 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads

26 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads

27 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

SEPTEMBER 2022

16 — Portland, OR — Doug Fir

17 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

