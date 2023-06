Hot Water Music have followed up last year's career-reinvigorating Feel The Void with a new single, "Drawn." It's a classic-HWM-sounding ripper that sounds like it could've come out at almost any point in the band's career, and it reminds you that there's still no other band who does it like Hot Water Music. It appears to be a one-off track for now, though it does accompany a limited-time merch sale. Check it out below.